News / Local / Fife 'Creepy' Naked Attraction advert to be removed from Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses By Alasdair Clark August 31, 2021, 6:53 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 7:29 pm A stagecoach bus in Perth bus station with the Naked Attraction advert. A controversial advert for Channel 4's Naked Attraction is to be removed from Stagecoach buses across Scotland after it sparked complaints to operators. The UK's advertising standards regulator said it had received more than 20 complaints over the ads, which have appeared on the sides of buses across the country. They have also been spotted in Perth and Dundee over the last few days.