Creepy Dundee care worker who groped colleagues avoids jail term

A creepy care worker convicted of groping two of his colleagues has avoided a prison term.

Washington Manenji, 44, was found guilty of groping and inappropriately touching the two women at a home in Dundee in November and December 2017 respectively.

The city’s sheriff court heard Manenji had groped one of the women in a dark room in front of an elderly resident. He has now been placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Both women were on nightshift with the dad-of-two when they were groped. One of the women claimed Manenji stroked her arm after giving a bizarre demonstration about how he could break it.

The 29-year-old then described how Manenji, who has no previous convictions, sexually assaulted her in darkness.

“I asked him to turn the light on but he said nothing,” she said.

“I could see nothing. I bent down to put the radiator on and as I bent down I could feel this big hand grab my bum.”

Manenji, of Tranent Grove, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the first woman by rubbing his hand along her left breast on November 9 2017 before pulling her close and trying to hug her and rubbing her shoulders without consent.

The second woman had her arm seized by Manenji between December 2-3 2017 before being groped in a dark room and also having her shoulders rubbed without consent.

Manenji returned to court following the preparation of reports when it was revealed he continues to deny the incidents.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “I found you guilty after trial of these offences.

“You are a first offender and I am taking that into account. It is quite clear to me from the reports that you are somebody who is a low risk of further offending.”

Manenji was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a custodial sentence.