Creep who sexually assaulted woman while she slept at Dundee flat is placed on sex offender’s register

A creep who sexually assaulted a woman while she slept after a night out has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Lyle Rubczak, 24, admitted to indecently touching the woman under her clothing while she lay on a couch in a West End flat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Rubczak, who has no previous convictions, was out with the woman and a group of others in Dundee.

A number of them went back to the flat in question to continue their socialising.

But things took a sinister turn when the woman awoke to find Rubczak molesting her.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said previously: “The complainer fell asleep on the sofa.

“She then wakes up and she’s aware of someone touching her.

“She could hear breathing noises. She immediately remonstrates with the individual and realises it’s the accused.”

Sheriff George Way heard that there was no previous intimate relationship between Rubczak and his victim.

Rubczak, of Friary Gardens, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman while she was sleeping and incapable of giving consent on September 8 last year by touching her indecently under her clothing.

He was placed on supervision for two years along with being put on the sex offender’s register for the same period.