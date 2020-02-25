Dundee stalker who bombarded ex-partner with messages has sentence deferred

A stalker who bombarded his former partner with hundreds of messages has had his sentence delayed.

Jacek Zagrodny, of Cragievar Walk, admitted causing the woman fear and alarm at numerous places in Dundee and on roads between Dundee, St Andrews and elsewhere between December 15 2018 and May 16 last year.

The 42-year-old also attended at the woman’s home uninvited before shouting, swearing and threatening violence in September 2018.

Zagrodny sent 190 emails and 170 text messages to the woman over the course of five months, some of which included threats to self-harm.

Defence solicitor Nicky Brown said attempts to obtain a medical report form to assess Zagrodny’s fitness to carry out unpaid work had been unsuccessful.

Sentence was deferred until April.