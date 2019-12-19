Creep sexually abused Dundee mum-of-two after helping her with house move

A mum was sexually abused out of the blue by a man who helped her with a house move.

Kenneth Grubb is facing jail after pouncing on the terrified 23-year-old at her home in Charleston in December 2018.

The woman told Grubb: “No, it’s wrong,” but the vile predator continued with his attack, which lasted for several minutes.

During a police interview, Grubb said that he had “misread” the situation

Grubb, 60, continued to abuse the woman despite her pleas to stop.

After Grubb left her home, the victim made hysterical phone calls to her friend and ex-boyfriend for help before police were contacted.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Grubb had given the woman a number of boxes, sourced through his work as a courier with UPS in the city.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said: “At around 1pm, the woman contacted the accused by phone for him to collect the boxes as she was finished with them.

“He arrived within half-an-hour. The accused was wearing his work uniform.

“The accused was sat on a bed and while she walked past him, he placed both his hands underneath her clothing and squeezed her breasts.”

The woman, a mum-of-two, repeatedly told Grubb “no” and described his attack as “coming totally out of nothing.”

After shutting the bedroom curtains, Grubb then placed his hands down her jeans before repeatedly touching her privates.

His victim again repeatedly told him to stop but she perceived Grubb to be “eager and determined.”

Grubb left after saying he “had to go” and the woman contacted her friend and ex-boyfriend.

Her former partner attended at her home and found her curled up on a bed, crying and unable to speak.

Later that day, police officers arrested Grubb at his workplace. Swabs were taken from his fingers which contained traces of the woman’s DNA.

Mrs Letford added: “He made full admissions to the conduct but initially said she had consented and by closing the curtains she wanted to continue. He said that he misread the situation.”

Grubb, of Prieston Road, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman on December 19 2018 by placing his hand underneath her clothing, touching her breasts, touching her privates and performing a sex act on her.

Defence solicitor John Boyle urged Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to continue Grubb’s bail while social work reports are prepared.

Grubb’s bail was continued and he was also placed on the sex offender’s register meantime. He will return to court next year.