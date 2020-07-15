Creep incited Angus woman to ‘crush’ babies on camera in exchange for cash

A former RAF serviceman has admitted inciting an Angus woman to send him vile videos of her “crushing” two babies.

Evil Andrew Kerr posed as a stuntman over Facebook where he persuaded her to share the shocking clips with the promise that she would be paid.

In one message, he wrote: “Gives a new meaning to babysitting haha.”

The creep claimed he was working for a film company but in reality, he was stationed at RAF bases in Lossiemouth and Cyprus.

Military officers also uncovered a stash of child pornography after searching his room.

Kerr, 35, was snared after intelligence about his activity on Facebook was shared with the Ministry of Defence. He is now facing a jail term after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was revealed Kerr was discharged from the RAF in November last year after the case came to light.

© DC Thomson

Over four days in June 2018, Kerr had made contact with a woman in Arbroath claiming he was working for a film company and asked her to carry out the sickening abuse on children.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said: “Information had come to light he had met the complainer through Facebook and posed as a film stuntman. He said this was to be used as a stunt for a film.

“The accused incited her to sit on two babies in return for payment. She sat on them and uploaded several videos. The accused gave her detailed instructions on how to do this and asked her to send the videos, adding that she would be paid commission for the clips.”

Kerr sent the woman a video of how he wanted the acts to be carried out. The woman uploaded seven videos which lasted between four and 40 seconds long.

The footage showed the children were initially “laughing and giggling” but became extremely distressed and tried to escape after the woman applied more of her weight.

During the conversations on Messenger, Kerr said: “If you do the scene a couple of times, we can give you advice.

“If you make it a couple of times you could make it into a montage which would make you more money. Get a good holiday from it haha.”

A medical examination found no actual harm was caused to the children but concluded they would have been in danger if they had continued any longer.

Kerr also attempted to incite another woman to carry out similar actions on a child in Elgin in 2017.

He again posed as a stuntman and said he would pay £65 for her to “squash” a child. An arrangement was made to meet at Elgin Railway Station but this never took place.

© Google

Kerr’s IP address was traced to his room in Cyprus following the intelligence. He told military officers after the discovery of indecent images: “I am guilty of the offences. I have done it since my mother died.”

Devices both at his room and at his home in Dunoon, Argyllshire, found a total of 102 images and 67 videos of children being abused. Some of these included adults crushing or sitting on children.

Kerr pleaded guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children between November 27 2012 and July 18 2018 at RAF Lossiemouth, John Street in Dunoon and RA Akrotiri, Cyprus and elsewhere.

On various occasions between April 7-22 2017 in Elgin, Kerr incited another woman into assaulting a child by sitting and standing on them. He also admitted a third charge of inciting a woman in Arbroath to assault two children by sitting and standing on their bodies between June 17-21 2018.

The court heard Kerr made “full admissions” to police who interviewed him. Sentence was deferred until September by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael who placed him on the sex offender’s register. Kerr’s bail order was allowed to continue.