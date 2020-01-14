Creep carried out sex attack on young Dundee mum after helping her move house

A creep who carried out a random sex attack on a young mum after helping her move house has been jailed.

Kenneth Grubb, 60, sexually assaulted the woman despite her repeatedly pleading with him to stop.

She said “no, it’s wrong” but the vile predator continued with his attack, which lasted for several minutes.

A sheriff today jailed Grubb for 13 months after slamming his “abhorrent” conduct.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Grubb had given the woman a number of boxes, sourced through his work as a courier with UPS in the city.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said: “At around 1pm, the woman contacted the accused by phone for him to collect the boxes as she was finished with them.

“He arrived within half-an-hour. The accused was wearing his work uniform.

“The accused was sat on a bed and while she walked past him, he placed both his hands underneath her clothing and squeezed her breasts.”

After shutting the bedroom curtains, Grubb then placed his hands down her jeans before repeatedly touching her privates.

His victim again repeatedly told him to stop but she perceived Grubb to be “eager and determined.”

Grubb left after saying he “had to go” and the woman contacted her friend and ex-boyfriend.

Later that day, police officers arrested Grubb at his workplace. Swabs were taken from his fingers which contained traces of the woman’s DNA.

Mrs Letford added: “He made full admissions to the conduct but initially said she had consented and by closing the curtains she wanted to continue. He said that he misread the situation.”

Grubb, of Prieston Road, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman on December 19 2018 by placing his hand underneath her clothing, touching her breasts, touching her privates and performing a sex act on her.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said that despite Grubb appearing to minimise his actions during a social work interview, he believed a community-based order could address Grubb’s offending.

Mr Boyle said: “He recognised that he had initiated the situation and that his behaviour was unacceptable.

“A very robust community-based disposal as an alternative to custody would go significantly to reducing reoffending and recompense the community at large.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, however, ruled that only a custodial sentence was appropriate, saying: “This was, in my view, a determined sexual assault which included a degree of force despite the repeated protestations from her.

“This offence is so serious that it requires a sentence that would suitably meet the need for punishment and to adequately express society’s disapproval.

“This was an abhorrent violation of her sexual autonomy.”

Grubb was also placed on the sex offender’s register for 10 years.