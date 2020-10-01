Creep bought booze for teenager before sexually assaulting her in Dundee

A pervert bought alcohol for a child before sexually assaulting her in the city centre.

Creepy Ian Taylor, 51, kissed the youngster on the cheek after a night of drinking vodka with her and her friends in April 2019.

Taylor, a man with a previous conviction for sexual offences, could now face a prison sentence after pleading guilty to the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A sheriff placed Taylor on the sex offender’s register for life ahead of sentencing in November.

The court heard how the child had met up with her friends before going to the Overgate to change out of her school clothes.

They stayed within the city centre for several hours and spent most of the evening at the steps between City Square and Castle Street before being approached by Taylor at around 9.45pm

Prosecutor Gavin Burton revealed how the children believed the perv was under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused engaged with the group in general chat,” Mr Burton said.

“He then offered to buy alcohol for the witness and went to the Tesco on Murraygate with her.

“He purchased two bottles of vodka, a bottle of Smirnoff Ice and a bottle of blue WKD.

“The group went into the same tunnel near Castle Street and drank alcohol with the accused.”

The court heard how the girl and a friend began to feel “uneasy” around Taylor and later went to McDonald’s on Reform Street.

Taylor later asked the girl for a kiss which she refused.

However, the creep would not take no for an answer and kissed her on the cheek before saying: “That’s for respect.”

The girl and a friend later left in the taxi and later reported the incident to staff at the school they attend.

Police later caught up with Taylor who gave “no comment” answers while being interviewed at headquarters.

Taylor, of Dunmore Gardens, pleaded guilty on the day he was due to stand trial to sexually assaulting the child by kissing her on the cheek without her consent between April 2-3 2019 at City Square, Reform Street, Crichton Street and elsewhere in the city centre.

He also admitted buying the child alcohol at Tesco, Murraygate for consumption in a public place.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston opted to reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until November and placed Taylor on the sex offender’s register indefinitely. His bail order was allowed to continue.