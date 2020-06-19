Creative competition will see winning design featured in the Tele

Youngsters across Dundee are being encouraged to take part in a creative competition that will see the winner scoop a cash voucher prize and have their design featured in the Evening Telegraph.

Formed at the start of lockdown, community group Dundee Thegither has been working hard to boost the spirits of children across the city over the past three months.

As well as introducing their Oor Wullie Wonka initiative, which saw members of the group visiting kids while dressed up as characters from Roald Dahl’s much-loved novel, the team have also been distributing art creativity packs to school-age children.

And now, they’ve launched a competition encouraging kids to design a wrapper for a new Wonka chocolate bar – using their creativity packs.

Heather McLean, one of the organisers, said: “We have launched a fun children’s competition to run in tandem with the Oor Wullie Wonka theme, in which children are invited to design a wrapper for a chocolate bar and upload their entries to the Dundee Thegither Creativity Project Facebook page.

“This page already has examples of artwork submitted by members of the Dundee public during the lockdown, with a view to holding a public exhibition when it is safe to do so.

“Head teachers from some Dundee schools are already incorporating our creativity project into their home learning grids while schools are closed.

“The Oor Wullie Wonka chocolate wrapper competition will be followed by further themes for as long as Covid-19 confines or restricts people to their homes.

“We at Dundee Thegither feel that it is not only important to feed people’s stomachs but it is also important to feed people’s souls through exploring and expressing their creativity as well.”

The art creativity pack contains a set of crayons, oil pastels, drawing paper and a colouring book intended for mindfulness.

Heather added: “Children of all ages can benefit from mindfulness, which is the simple practice of bringing a gentle, accepting attitude to the present moment.

“It can help parents and caregivers, too, by promoting happiness and relieving stress.”

Anyone who would like to enter the competition should send their designs to the Dundee Thegither Creativity Project Facebook page.

The competition closes on July 3. Winners will receive a cash voucher prize and have their design featured in the Tele.