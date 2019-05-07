Two teens flee from Dundee street after car crash leaves woman injured

Two teenagers fled after their car crashed into another vehicle on Saturday night.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A number of officers were spotted searching the Eastern Cemetery following a collision between a Fiat 500 and a Dacia.

The incident took place at the junction of Old Craigie Road and Arbroath Road shortly before 10pm.

Police Scotland have confirmed the 60-year-old female driver was treated for injuries at the scene.

The teens were spotted running towards the Eastern Cemetery immediately after the crash.

One witness who passed the area shortly after 10pm said: “Police were stationed on Old Craigie Road and Arbroath Road.

“There appeared to be a woman coming out of the ambulance when I was driving past.

“There were officers searching in the Eastern Cemetery.

“At that point I wasn’t sure what had happened, but I clocked one of the cars and it looked to me to be a write-off.

“I’m shocked to hear two teenagers fled the scene and left a woman behind. They ran off and at that point the woman could have been seriously injured.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland attended at the junction of Old Craigie Road and Arbroath Road, Dundee, around 9.45pm on Saturday, in response to reports of a road traffic collision.

“A Fiat 500 collided with a Dacia Sandero causing significant damage to both cars.

“The occupants of the Fiat, both males in their late teens, were seen to make off in the direction of Eastern Cemetery.

“The driver of the Dacia, a 60-year-old woman, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”