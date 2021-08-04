News / Dundee Crash on Dundee’s Kingsway causes restrictions and delays By Katy Scott August 4, 2021, 1:33 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 3:28 pm The westbound carriageway on Dundee’s Kingsway was restricted on Wednesday afternoon following a road traffic crash. The Kingsway crash was reported at 1.10pm on Wednesday, with police on the scene. Traffic was reportedly heavy in the area following the accident. The crash led to delays along the Kingsway. A van was towed following the crash, with the road fully reopening just after 3pm. No injuries were reported following the accident. All lanes are now running. NEW ❗ ⌚ 13:10#A90 RTC Westbound carriageway restricted on the Kingsway in Dundee due to an RTC Police are on scene Traffic is heavy in the area#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @tayfm @DundeeCouncil pic.twitter.com/utG5lArr27 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 4, 2021 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe