Crash on Dundee’s Kingsway causes restrictions and delays

The westbound carriageway on Dundee’s Kingsway was restricted on Wednesday afternoon following a road traffic crash.

The Kingsway crash was reported at 1.10pm on Wednesday, with police on the scene.

Traffic was reportedly heavy in the area following the accident.

A van was towed following the crash, with the road fully reopening just after 3pm.

No injuries were reported following the accident.

All lanes are now running.