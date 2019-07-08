Crash on Dundee road sparks call for increased safety measures

Locals are stepping up calls for safety measures on one of Dundee’s busiest roads after the latest collision at the weekend.

Clepington Road was closed for more than an hour after the two-car crash on Saturday morning.

One female passenger needed medical treatment at the scene and smoke was seen billowing from a silver Citroen involved in the crash.

Police closed the road between the Court Street North and Arklay Street junctions as emergency services dealt with the situation.

Two fire appliances and two ambulances were also on the scene.

One witness said: “I heard a loud bang. Locals were directing traffic before the police arrived.”

It is the latest in a series of accidents around the busy route.

One resident, Steven Harris, said he had started parking his car away from the street to ensure it is not hit if there is an accident.

He said: “I’ve only lived here since 2016 and I’ve lost count of how many accidents there have been.”

He said traffic lights were needed.Maryfield councillor Georgia Cruickshank said: “You often find cars parked on both sides of the road, so visibility is impaired.”

SNP councillor Lynne Short, depute convener for community safety, said: “If patterns are seen, and possible solutions available, then these will be taken.”