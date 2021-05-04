Crash on A92 Arbroath to Montrose road causes traffic to be diverted

Buses are being diverted after an accident on the A92 Arbroath to Montrose road.

Stagecoach posted on social media around 3.30pm to say its X7 and 30 services were diverting through Cauldcots due to an accident there.

Due to a accident on the A92 at Cauldcots all 30 and X7 services are having to divert through Cauldcots in the meantime, sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, Updates will follow. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) May 4, 2021

Cauldcots is around five miles from Arbroath.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a vehicle on the A92 between Arbroath and Montrose around 2.20pm on Tuesday May.

“There were no injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”