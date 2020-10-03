Ex-soldier who was caught with stash of cocaine worth almost £15,000 jailed

A former soldier caught with almost £15,000 worth of cocaine after causing a car smash has been jailed for almost three years.

Christopher Lawson, 36, who was shot in Afghanistan while serving with the Parachute Regiment, caused a high-speed crash on the A92 near Melville Lodges roundabout in December 2016.

“You are someone who really should’ve known better,” Sheriff Tom Hughes told Lawson, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Perth.

“Your reason for being involved in this was that you enjoyed the lifestyle that came from you having lots of money by purchasing vehicles and buying drugs.

“To be involved in the supply of drugs causes catastrophic consequences to other people.”

Prosecutor Sue Ruta described how Lawson crashed his car before he was seen trying to dump drugs and a knife in nearby bushes.

“The accused was driving his Audi A5 dangerously and encroached on the opposing carriageway while driving at excessive speeds,” she said.

“Another witness took a position behind the accused’s car and saw the accused enter the roundabout.

“He exited on to the opposing carriageway and collided with another witness’s car. The accused was seen to get out of the car and take several items and walk to bushes before returning. He did this a second time before being challenged by witnesses.”

The fiscal added: “Police attended and the accused confirmed he was the driver. An officer attended with a sniffer dog, opened the boot of the accused’s car and noticed several open holdalls.

“The area where the accused had been was pointed out and the police found a clear blue bag of white powder and a black-handled kitchen knife.”

Almost 148g of cocaine was discovered in the bag, which had a maximum potential street value of £14,700.

Both the bag containing the drugs and the knife had traces of Lawson’s DNA on it.

Lawson previously pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing the knife.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said previously that Lawson left the army in 2011 after being shot. He said Lawson turned to drugs and alcohol after plans to open up a gym did not come to fruition.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “This is the first time in the jail for Mr Lawson. He has had time to reflect and appreciates the impact his actions have had on those involved and the wider community.

“The report refers to drug dealing.

“Dealing is not a word he recalls using because he was not dealing in a commercial sense. He had money from working overseas, the cost of purchasing drugs was not a problem.

“He had been supplying cocaine to friends and his partner, sometimes for no payment, sometimes for a nominal payment.”

Lawson was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and was banned from driving for 12 months.