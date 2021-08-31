Crash closes A985 between the Kincardine Bridge and Longannet

All westbound lanes on the A985 between the Kincardine Bridge and Longannet are closed due to a road traffic incident.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at 9:15pm.

Road users are advised to use an alternative route while the lanes are restricted. It it not currently known when the accident will be cleared.

As of 10:30pm, the westbound lanes were still closed on the A985.

