News / Local / Fife Crash closes A985 between the Kincardine Bridge and Longannet By Katy Scott August 31, 2021, 10:40 pm The road was restricted at the site of the accident. All westbound lanes on the A985 between the Kincardine Bridge and Longannet are closed due to a road traffic incident. Traffic Scotland reported the incident at 9:15pm. Road users are advised to use an alternative route while the lanes are restricted. It it not currently known when the accident will be cleared. As of 10:30pm, the westbound lanes were still closed on the A985. A985 Kincardine Bridge – A977 – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions https://t.co/EM5wDwpyRo #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 31, 2021 Drivers can find updates on current incidents on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter.