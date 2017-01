Police were called out to a bizarre scene today after a car ended up parked on top of another.

The incident happened at the car park beside Kirkcaldy train station.

It’s believed a Mazda reversed, mounted the kerb – and then a white VW parked in a bay.

Ironically, a sign reading “parking out of bays is an offence” was knocked over in the crash.

Officers were called out at about 11.40am.

No injuries were reported and investigations are under way.