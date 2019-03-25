Crash at Broxden Roundabout holds up Perth and Dundee traffic this morning

A crash caused traffic problems at one of Perth’s busiest roundabouts on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the Broxden Roundabout before 9am.

*NEW* ❗️⌚️09:00#A9 #M90 Broxden Roundabout – a RTC on the roundabout is slightly affecting traffic getting passed. Both vehicles involved half on the verge but be aware. #Perth @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ymUpO9Klmi — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 25, 2019

One lane at the junction was closed as a result.

The roundabout was cleared by 9.30am.

A93 B9112 – A9 Broxden Roundabout – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions for up to 30… has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 25, 2019

Earlier Traffic Scotland posted: “Lane one of two is currently closed on the A9 Broxden Roundabout due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use caution on the approach.”