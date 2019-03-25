Monday, March 25th 2019 Show Links
Crash at Broxden Roundabout holds up Perth and Dundee traffic this morning

by Steven Rae
March 25, 2019, 9:44 am
An image of the incident, released by Traffic Scotland
A crash caused traffic problems at one of Perth’s busiest roundabouts on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the Broxden Roundabout before 9am.

One lane at the junction was closed as a result.

The roundabout was cleared by 9.30am.

Earlier Traffic Scotland posted: “Lane one of two is currently closed on the A9 Broxden Roundabout due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use caution on the approach.”

