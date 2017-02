Police worked on clearing the area after a road accident closed one lane northbound on the A90 north of Dundee this morning.

Speaking at the scene, an attending officer said: “We attended a two vehicle collision around 7.30am. There were no casualties. We are just making the area safe now.”

The accident involved a silver Mini and black BMW.

It happened in the Barns of Claverhouse area, between the Emmock Road junction with Dalziel Road.

The road has now reopened.

