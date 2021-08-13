Crannog Centre to stride into future with confidence after £50k+ fundraising donation

The Scottish Crannog Centre says it will stride into the future with confidence after receiving a further £50,000 following June’s devastating fire.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges – based around 13 miles from the centre – stepped up to support its neighbours and began raising much-needed funds.

Almost 1,700 people donated to the cause to raise the incredible amount.

It is the latest financial support awarded to the centre alongside its own fundraising success.

When a fire consumed the building two months ago, centre staff and apprentices, alongside local people were left in shock.

But now the attraction is going from strength to strength in its recovery and is showing no signs of slowing down.

‘We are so thankful and humbled’

The Crannog Centre partially reopened to visitors just days after the blaze and is determined to continue its drive forward.

Director Mike Benson said: “We are so thankful and humbled by the support.

“Whilst we were all devastated following the fire, the Crannog community was boosted so much by the outpouring of love and support.

“The monies raised will go towards our new development.

“The fire is not the end of our story – it will just become part our story. This support will enable us to stride into our futures with confidence.”

He added: “We very much would like to thank Jonathan and the team at Loch Tay Highland Lodges for setting up the crowdfunding page so early and everyone who has contributed.

“We are open and hope folk will come along and see us.”

‘We did what we could’

Staff at Loch Tay Highland Lodges were devastated to hear the news of the fire and pledged to do what they could to help.

Jonathan Morley of Largo Leisure Holidays said: “It was devastating to hear the news about the Scottish Crannog Centre.

“We did what we could to help. We initiated a JustGiving page to allow our customers to pledge a donation towards the emergency.

“We have been surprised but humbled to smash our target and receive so many donations.

“Many thanks to all who donated.”

Impact of the blaze

The community was left in a state of shock after the fire, with an outpour of support having come from locals.

Following the blaze, Councillor Mike Williamson of the Highland ward said: “The fire is absolutely devastating news.

“It is amazing that the community has pulled together.”

Perth and Kinross Council Leader Murray Lyle said: “I am truly sorry to see the devastation caused to the Crannog by the recent fire.

“Following the visit, I have had the chance to listen to the thoughts of the Chair and Director on how the Council can help the Crannog Centre to recover from this blow.”