Crannog Centre fundraiser pulls in over £11,000 in under 24 hours

A fundraiser set up to help the Crannog Centre after it was devastated by a huge fire has pulled in over £11,000 in donations.

Kind-hearted locals have been donating a crowd funder set up in the wake of the blaze which destroyed the reconstructed crannog on Loch Tay.

Organised by Loch Tay Lodges, the crowd funder wants to help the museum reestablish itself.

“We would like our customers and Facebook followers to try and raise a targeted amount of £20,000 to help with this incident and any associated costs by the Scottish Crannog Trust Charity,” organisers said.

So far £11,700 has been raised from donations from 441 different people.

We reported how a large blaze had taken hold of the living history museum overnight, with fire crews on scene battling the fire into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, pictures from the scene on Saturday showed it had been largely destroyed.

Locals had rushed to share memories of recent visits to the Crannog, which provided an insight into Iron Age life.

Mike Benson, Director of the Crannog Centre, said: “The outpouring of support from the local community and friends from further afield has been tremendous at this difficult time and the Crannog Community would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages.

“The loss of the Crannog is devastating but, importantly, the Museum Collection is intact and no-one has been hurt.

Dalerb replacement

“We would also like thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland for their instant response to the emergency and their faultless efforts in tackling the blaze and keeping everyone safe in the local vicinity.”

Nicholas Grant, Chair of Trustees, said: “This is a hugely distressing blow to all our friends, visitors, and members of the Trust who have so ably supported us in the past.

“But we are now even more determined to double-down on all our efforts in the development of the new Crannog Centre already in planning on the north shore of the loch at Dalerb.”

You can donate online.