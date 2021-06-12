Crannog Centre fire: Locals react to ‘devastating’ overnight blaze

Locals and people from across Scotland have reacted to a ‘devastating’ fire at the Crannog Centre.

We reported how a large blaze had taken hold of the living history museum overnight, with fire crews on scene battling the fire into the early hours.

The damage to the wooden structure is thought to have been extensive, with local politicians sharing their sadness at the news on Saturday morning.

Reacting to the “devastating” incident, Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “This is a devastating blow for the local community and all those who worked so hard to make the Crannog Centre one of Scotland’s premier visitor attractions.

“I have worked closely with the management team over a number of years, and have seen first-hand their commitment and passion for improving and promoting the centre.

“It is vital that all involved with the Crannog Centre are offered proper support during this difficult time.”

Mr Swinney added: “I had a routine meeting arranged for Monday with the Crannog and I offer all assistance I can at this difficult time.”

Perth and Perthshire North MP, Pete Wishart said the fire was a “tragedy” for the local area.

He said: “This is simply awful and a tragedy for the whole Kenmore/Loch Tay area and I know that there will be a lot of people associated with the centre who will be devastated at what has happened.

“The Crannog Centre and the work it is has done is of international significance and importance and so much of this will be irredeemably lost. It is also just an incredibly fantastic visitor feature in Highland Perthshire.”

Locals share memories after Crannog Centre fire

Many locals have also expressed their upset at the fire, taking to social media to share memories of visiting the attraction.

One recent visitor said: “The Crannog Centre was such a highlight of our stay in Kenmore last summer.

“It had just reopened and it was the first museum we visited after lockdown. My heart goes out to all staff and wider community.”

Historic Environment Scotland described the news as “heartbreaking”.

We are thinking of everyone involved with the Scottish Crannog Centre after last nights devastating news. It has always been a highlight in our sections programmes and we hope it will be again soon. pic.twitter.com/O0JBtYmkVe — Aberfeldy Scout Group (@AberfeldyScout) June 12, 2021

Historian Dr Callum Watson said: “This is absolutely devastating news. The

Scottish Crannog Centre is one of the most wonderful heritage sites in the world, nevermind Scotland, and I hope they are swiftly able to secure funding to rebuild.”

The centre reopened in April after being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A live history event had been slated to take place this weekend.