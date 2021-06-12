Locals have appealed for donations to the Crannog Centre fundraiser as drone footage reveals the devastating aftermath of a fire.

The centre announced that the reconstructed crannog river-dwelling, which opened in 1997, had been destroyed by a huge blaze on Friday.

Fire crews had battled the flames into the early hours, but the centre had been largely destroyed as a result.

The Crannog Centre confirmed that the museum collection had survived the fire in a statement on Saturday.

Mike Benson, Director of the Crannog Centre, said: “The outpouring of support from the local community and friends from further afield has been tremendous at this difficult time and the Crannog Community would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages.

“The loss of the Crannog is devastating but, importantly, the Museum Collection is intact and no-one has been hurt.

“We would also like thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland for their instant response to the emergency and their faultless efforts in tackling the blaze and keeping everyone safe in the local vicinity.”

Drone footage captured by The Courier on Saturday showed the devastating impact of the fire, with only the charred remains of the reconstructed dwelling remaining.

‘This is a hugely distressing blow’

Nicholas Grant, Chair of Trustees, said: “This is a hugely distressing blow to all our friends, visitors, and members of the Trust who have so ably supported us in the past.

“But we are now even more determined to double-down on all our efforts in the development of the new Crannog Centre already in planning on the north shore of the loch at Dalerb.

Crannog Centre fundraiser

“Later today we will launch a Financial Appeal for all those to whom the Crannog has meant so much in the past and whom we know will wish to contribute to the renewal of this unique part of Scottish history.”

Locals saddended by the news have already shared links to the centre’s donation page online, with people urged to give generously.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing but there was no evidence the fire was suspicious.