The fire-hit Scottish Crannog Centre has announced it will re-open for guided tours on Thursday – less than a week since a devastating blaze.

The wooden roundhouse – created as a replica of an Iron Age water dwelling on Loch Tay – was consumed by flames late on Friday evening.

But staff at the Kenmore tourist attraction have rallied and have said they will be able to offer limited tours from Thursday, at a reduced price.

Although the Crannog is a focal point for visitors, the centre also offers activities inspired by the Iron Age.

Centre director Mike Benson said: “We’ve changed the tour and reduced the price and we hope that people will still come and support us.

“Whenever you look at our reviews, although the Crannog is the reason people come, the reviews are always about engagement with the staff alongside doing the activities.

“So we’ve put those activities back on with a bit more and changed things.”

When open on Thursday, the centre will offer activities focusing on textiles, woodwork, musical instruments, cooking, and puppet shows inspired by the Iron Age.

Artefacts from 2,500 years ago will still be on view as they were not affected by the fire.

Fundraiser

A fundraiser to help rebuild the Crannog has raised more than £32,000.

A trustee meeting will be held soon, when members will discuss how to use the cash.

“Obviously it has been a stressful few days so we’re taking a breath before deciding how to move forward,” said Mike.

“It’s not the end of the story, it’s part of the story of the Crannog Centre.

“The support has been incredible and we’ve all been in tears from time to time.

“We want to get back to what we do best, which is telling this fantastic story of these folks from 2,500 years ago.

“We very much see ourselves as the Crannog community of today.”

Tickets for the Scottish Crannog Centre can be booked online.