Crail community celebrating after securing local land to boost wildlife

Locals in the East Neuk are celebrating after bringing two pieces of land into community ownership – just days after securing their village hall.

The Crail Community Partnership will formally complete the asset transfer of Bow Butts Park and the Pinkerton Triangle on Monday.

It follows a crowdfunding exercise which was boosted by donations from Largo Leisure Holidays and Jamie Morris, in memory of his late mum June Morris.

The partnership was formed in 2018 to help locals come up with ideas to develop the village through the Crail Charrette.

The process revealed strong support for the community to take ownership of critical areas of land to develop as community wildlife and recreation areas.

David Jerdan, chairman of Crail Community Partnership, said the group was delighted it had been able to secure these green belt areas to conserve for the enjoyment of future generations.”

The intention is to enhance the Bow Butts Park for wildlife by planting native bushes and shrubs, and creating a wildflower area.

The Pinkerton Triangle is a piece of unattended scrub land south of the Pinkerton residential area, which already provides nesting for common whitethroat, sedge warbler, meadow pipit, reed bunting and stonechat.

The partnership and volunteers want to enhance it for wildlife by planting native bushes and shrubs, adding a pond and creating a small wildflower area.

Professor Will Cresswell, who is involved with the CCP, said the Pinkerton Triangle had plenty of potential.

“It’s a great wee spot,” he said.

“It might look small and unimportant but these patches provide valuable habitat for many species.”

Local councillor Linda Holt offered her congratulations to the team.

“It is not generally realised that communities can not only apply for a community asset transfer for buildings owned by the council, but also for land,” she said

“At a time when year-on-year cuts to council budgets have limited Fife Council’s ability not only to look after green space but to enhance it, the community asset transfer process allows communities to take control of valued natural spaces and implement exciting diversity -enriching developments such as community orchards and nature reserves.”