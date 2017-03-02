A Dundee high school must work towards improving attainment and achievement, according to an education watchdog.

But the Care Inspectorate also praised Craigie High, highlighting positive relationships between young people and staff.

Inspectors visited the school in November.

They gave Craigie High a rating of “satisfactory” in relation to learning, teaching and assessment.

However, a rating of “weak” was given in three other categories including wellbeing and equality and raising attainment and achievement.

In a letter to parents, inspecting officer Marie McAdam said the school had to “improve the consistency of effective leadership at all levels”.

She said Craigie High had to “develop a shared understanding across all staff of what high-quality learning, teaching and assessment can look like”.

However, Ms McAdam said the head teacher has made “a positive start” in developing a vision for the school.

She also praised the “planned opportunities for achievement which are impacting on improving young people’s confidence and self-esteem”.

She said: “We will liaise with Dundee City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school in around 18 months.”

The council’s children and families service convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I am sure everyone connected with Craigie High is determined to ensure the improvements identified by inspectors will be achieved for the benefit of our young people.

“We are committed to working together so that our pupils can make the most of their time at school and go on to take positive opportunities when they leave.”

Parents have expressed their pride in the school and its projects despite some negative observations from inspectors.

Liz Richiardi, chairwoman of the parent council, said: “Peer education and character education at our school are both highly praised.

“The inspectors themselves commented on the positive impact that projects such as these are having on building the confidence of young people.”