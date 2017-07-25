Craig Wighton is a major doubt for next week’s City of Discovery derby after picking up a knee injury in training.

Wighton missed Saturday’s Betfred Cup 2-0 victory over Buckie Thistle as he waits to discover the extent of the problem.

The Scotland U/21 international is set to have a scan on his knee and will find out if he’ll be fit for Sunday’s final Betfred Cup Group C game against Dundee United.

His absence at the weekend left a problem for Dundee boss Neil McCann after Faissal El Bakhtaoui picked up a knock in the second half, with no forwards on the bench.

That may see a recall for striker Marcus Haber after he was missing from the last two squads.

He was on duty for the club’s U/20s at Benburb at the weekend.