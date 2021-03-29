Craig Wighton: Dunfermline in danger of missing out on play-offs after Dundee disappointment

Craig Wighton has warned his Dunfermline team-mates they are in real danger of missing out on the play-offs if they don’t rediscover their early season form.

The Pars have only picked up 11 points from a possible 30 since the turn of the year ahead of a crunch clash at Raith Rovers on Tuesday night.

Wighton was on target against his old club Dundee on Saturday, notching his fourth goal since arriving at East End Park in January with a terrific lob.

However, he couldn’t help prevent a collapse from the Pars that saw them give up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Dens Park.

“Raith is another massive game,” he said.

“We need to fight for the three points and it won’t be easy.

“We went 2-0 up on Saturday and took our foot off the gas. That killed us.

“We have to be at it for 90 minutes if we want the three points.

“It’s so tight that every game is important. We were looking good so it was disappointing to throw three points away in the way we did.

“We’re fighting for the play-offs and teams below us are on a good run.

“We could easily drop out of that if we don’t buck up our ideas.”

‘Not good enough’

After Kevin O’Hara opened the scoring, Wighton took advantage of some poor defending by Dundee before lobbing a wonderful finish over the head of goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and into the net.

However, goals from Jason Cummings, Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft saw the Dark Blues take all three points.

“We got off to a good start but we sat off the game and let them back into it,” Wighton added.

“The first 15 minutes of the second half wasn’t good enough. That cost us at the end of the day.

“I think it took us going 3-2 down to bring us back to life. Free headers from set-pieces was disappointing and we weren’t good enough.

“We have a massive game on Tuesday and it’s good to be so quick so we can bounce back. That’s all we can do.

“If we play like we did in that 15 minute spell we won’t win any football matches.”