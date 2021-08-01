Craig Murray: Ex-Dundee Uni rector drinks champagne as he hands himself in to start jail sentence

Former Dundee University rector Craig Murray drank champagne as he began an eight-month prison sentence on Sunday.

Murray, the former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, was jailed after being found in contempt of court earlier this year.

It followed blogs he wrote during the trial of former first minister Alex Salmond.

The court held the blog posts contained details that could lead readers to identify women who made allegations against Mr Salmond, who was acquitted of all 13 charges including sexual assault and attempted rape in March last year.

Sentencing Murray, 62, in May, Lady Dorrian said he knew there were court orders giving the women anonymity and he was “relishing” the potential disclosure of their identities.

Lady Dorrian said Murray deliberately risked what is known as “jigsaw identification”.

The senior judge said: “It appears from the posts and articles that he was in fact relishing the task he set himself, which was essentially to allow the identities of complainers to be discerned – which he thought was in the public interest – in a way which did not attract sanction.”

Craig Murray appeal bid fails

After the Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal, Murray was ordered to turn himself in to begin his prison sentence.

Joined by his wife and supporters outside St Leonard’s Police Station in Edinburgh, Murray made a toast with what appeared to be a bottle of champagne.

After embracing his wife Nadira and five-month-old son Oscar, Murray made his way into the police station escorted by police officers.

Writing to supporters before handing himself in, Murray had said he didn’t want it to be sad and explained he went to jail with a “clean conscience”.

MP claims Scotland ‘no longer a free country’

He added: “I should be delighted if anyone wants to come along with a little snack brunch and a glass of bubbly to toast me off.”

The Craig Murray Justice campaign group, set up to protest the conviction, has said it “sets a dangerous legal precedent for freedom of speech and equality before the law”.

Murray was also supported by the Alba Party MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Neale Hanvey.

The MP said on Twitter that he was “devastated” by the development.

He added: “Scotland is no longer a safe, tolerant or free country. The vindictiveness of those who wield power is on naked display.”