Craig David’s Dundee gig moved from Slessor Gardens to Caird Hall

Craig David’s gig in Dundee this summer is set to be a more intimate affair this summer as the venue has been moved to the Caird Hall.

Ticket holders were contacted by gig organiser Liz Hobbs Group (LHG) during the morning of May 15 informing them of the move from Slessor Gardens.

The Caird Hall has a maximum capacity of 2,300, while Slessor Gardens can hold around 11,000.

The concert had not sold out prior to the move.

Craig David’s website still lists the concert as taking place in Slessor Gardens, but an LHG spokesman confirmed the venue change, saying it was due to “unforeseen operational circumstances”.

He added that there would be “minimal impact” on current ticket holders.

The singer, famous for hits such as Re-Rewind and 7 Days, was the first big name announced for a summer of concerts for Slessor Gardens.

Tom Jones is scheduled to play the outdoor venue in July.

Craig David will play the Caird Hall on June 7.