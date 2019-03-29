Craig David ready to ‘feel the love’ of crowd at Dundee gig this summer

Global superstar Craig David wants to “feel the love” of the Dundee crowd when he visits the city this summer.

The 7 Days singer and his full live band will perform at Slessor Gardens on June 7 in what promises to be a night of cracking entertainment.

In an interview with the Tele, Craig insisted he couldn’t wait to take to the stage in Scotland again.

He said: “I just love when I get a connection with my audience and I always get such a buzz.

“I particularly love performing in Scotland and I think the Dundee crowd will be great.

“I’m really looking forward to the energy that will build up between me and the audience and I reckon I’ll really feel the love while I’m on stage at Slessor Gardens.

“I’ve been performing for 20 years now and I love it as much as ever.

“I just love the connection with the audience and the energy that can flow between us.”

Craig has sold 15 million albums worldwide, had many Brit and Grammy nominations and is a multiple Ivor Novello and Mobo Award winner, with both of his last two albums being critically acclaimed.

Although he has been in the limelight for the best part of two decades, Craig admits he is still grateful so many people dip into their pockets to come and see him.

The 37-year-old said: “I always feel really, really humble that people spend their hard-earned money to buy tickets for my shows and I feel a huge responsibility to give a great performance.

“When I’m on stage I give it everything I’ve got and always really enjoy it.

“I reckon if I’m enjoying it then the audience will too and that should result in a really great show.”

The outdoor gig will be the first of the year at the Slessor Gardens venue, ahead of Tom Jones’ visit in July.

The Liz Hobbs Group, the promoter behind the shows, has other acts up its sleeve with announcements expected later this year.

Craig insists he’s looking forward to playing Dundee, which will be a first for the Southampton-born star.

He said: “I love the different feeling I get when I’m playing at different types of arenas, from really small clubs and halls to much bigger outdoor venues.

“I love to get as close to the crowd as possible and will always give 110% in my performance.

“There can be really young people in the crowd but I’m also getting their parents coming along with them too.

“That just adds to the atmosphere I like to create when I’m on stage.”

Craig will be joined by international DJ Sigala as well as chart-topping artist and songwriter Becky Hill. Getting the crowd into the party will be the rising star DJ Nathan Dawe.

Craig said: “I’m a huge fan of Sigala and Becky Hill who has the most incredible voice and amazing hits, so I’m looking forward to having them both as my very special guests.

“DJ and producer Nathan Dawe is on the up – and I am happy to invite him to open my show.

“We know the fans in Scotland like to party so bring it on, I cannot wait to see you all!”