Craig Curran says it’s about time he and his fellow Dundee frontmen found the net

Dundee striker Craig Curran says it’s about time he and his fellow frontmen took the pressure off their team-mates by finding the net.

The Dark Blues head to Motherwell today knowing only victory will give them any sort of chance of staying in the Premiership.

They head to Fir Park six points adrift at the foot of the table with just 12 to play for.

With just one goal in their last seven matches, all defeats, and Curran still to find the net for the team he joined in January, the 29-year-old knows that’s where they need to improve if they are to pull off a shock and stay in the top flight.

He said: “It’s been tough.

“We’re starting games well, playing well and in games until the other team scores a goal and everything flips.

“Up until the goal we’re having our fair share and it’s up to us forward players to take the onus on ourselves and start making the final pass better, scoring goals definitely and taking pressure off the lads.

“It’s not been good enough, we’re not shying away from that.

“We need to be better and we are working on stuff in training to get into areas we want to be in.

“We are working it through in games but we’re not being clinical enough.

“We have to hold our hands up, us forwards, wingers, attacking midfielders and say we need to be better.”

As for his own record of no goals in 14 games for Dundee, Curran is honest enough to take any criticism on the chin.

“It’s been difficult but it is what it is,” he added.

“I’m man enough to know it hasn’t been good enough, I hold my hands up but it’s not through lack of trying.

“I’ll be here, I’ll be scrapping, I’ll be fighting and trying to improve on getting goals and making sure the other guys are as well.

“That’s all I can do.”

In their last eight meetings over the past couple of seasons, the Dark Blues have only picked up one draw with seven defeats to the Steelmen.

Their last victory there came post-split at a vital time as well as Neil McCann picked up a victory in his first match as caretaker boss.

A repeat of that result would go down nicely but, more than anything, taking the lead today is something Curran knows could be all important.

They’ve not done that since netting the opening goal at St Mirren almost a month ago and the former Ross County and Dundee United man knows only too well what a difference a goal for the side could be.

He said: “It’s a massive game.

“We need to start the way we have done in the last two against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

“Up until their goals in both those games we’ve had opportunities to take the lead and then see where we are, give ourselves a chance.

“We haven’t done that and it’s something I know only too well and the other offensive boys will be thinking the same in their mind.”

If they can do that then Curran knows the travelling support at Fir Park will finally have something to shout about from their team.

“The fans have been unbelievable,” he added.

“Even at the recent away games and at home since I’ve been here they’ve been great and they have every right to be upset.

“One thing I know for sure, one million per cent, that boys are still here fighting and ready to go – there isn’t one person in the club that’s not ready, that have given up.

“That’s definitely not the case but we have to be more clinical, that’s it.”