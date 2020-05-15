Craig Conway reveals the film he watched with Jon Daly the night before United’s 2010 Scottish Cup triumph

Craig Conway has revealed he warmed up for Scottish Cup glory with Dundee United by watching “The Commitments” with Jon Daly.

Conway’s two goals in the 75th and 86th minute, following David Goodwillie’s opener, secured the Cup for United in 2010 and sealed the winger’s place in Tangerines folklore.

Around 28,000 Terrors fans travelled through to Glasgow for the showpiece occasion, many wracked with nerves.

But Conway was totally relaxed before producing his man-of-the-match performance.

“The night before the Final I was sharing a room in the team hotel with big Jon Daly,” said the 35-year-old, currently with Salford City.

“We just tried to have a quiet time and then watched the film The Commitments.

“I didn’t really have trouble sleeping. To be fair, I am usually like that before a big game.

“I had already gone through everything in my mind about what I wanted to do on the pitch and how to prepare.”

Conway, who has also played for Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers, added: “There was little in the final itself as we went in at half-time with the scores level.

“But I was always sure that if we kept doing what we had been doing the first goal would come.

“Thankfully it did and then I was able to get my two goals as well.

“It is something you are always asked: ‘Is it the sort of thing you dream about when you are a kid,’ and genuinely it is.

“When you are playing in the park with your mates, you hope that one day you can score in the Scottish Cup Final so to do it was one of the highlights of my career and one of the best feelings you can get.

“Once the final whistle goes, it is all a bit of a blur but it was just great to see the sheer delight on everyone’s faces.

“It is so hard to put into words exactly how you felt but there was a massive sense of achievement.”

After the trophy was handed to United, the celebrations really took off on the way back to Dundee before the players partied the night away alongside ecstatic fans, with Conway heading for his favourite city night spot.

“It was just carnage on the bus with all sorts of nonsense back to the club and then it was into the town to celebrate,” said the seven-times-capped ex-Scotland star.

“I’d had a lot of nights out in Fatties but everyone was just having a great time and it was the best atmosphere ever there.

“Everybody was absolutely buzzing and it was great to be able to celebrate with the fans.

“Everyone was together like a big family.

“After a couple of hours’ sleep, we then had the parade on the open-top bus.

‘To be honest, a lot of us were still drunk! In fact the celebrations continued for most of that week.

“We had expected the fans to turn out but we were absolutely stunned by the thousands in the city square and at Tannadice. It is something that will stay with me forever.

“The 10 years have just flown by but there will always be a special bond with the lads.

“It was one of the best days of my career and my medal still has pride of place in a room in my house.”