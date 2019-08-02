Craft beer festival aiming to be a booze bonanza for Dundee this weekend

Scottish craft brewer Innis & Gunn is hosting Dundee’s first ever craft beer festival this Sunday.

The beer bonanza, which will be held at Tay Square between 12pm-7pm, is a celebration of the local craft beer scene and will feature a number of Scotland’s best loved brewers in addition to Innis & Gunn.

Beer fans will also be able to check out the newly renovated Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom on Tay Street and test their skills on the seriously addictive Shuffleboard tables.

As well as Innis & Gunn, the breweries involved include: Cross Borders, Top Out, Vault City, 71 Brewing, Upfront, Overtone, Tempest, Inveralmond, Six Degrees North and Lost Orchards Cider.

There will also be live music, a barbecue, soft drinks and children’s entertainment including a face painter, balloon animal artis and stilt walker.

For further information, including ticket prices, visit the Innis & Gunn website.