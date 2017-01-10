Crackdown on illegal Dundee housing ads on Gumtree

Landlords who have illegally advertised details of private homes for rent on Gumtree are among those targeted under a new scheme in Dundee.

The city council, in conjunction with charity Shelter and funder the Oak Foundation, has been running the Public Landlord Support Officer (PLSO) project for the last year.

The initiative is aimed at improving standards in privately rented homes — and keeping landlords onside when it comes to the law.

More than 300 landlord cases were dealt with in the first 12 months of the project.

One part of the project’s work has been targeting the “informal advertising” of flats or homes to rent in the city websites like Gumtree, where users can publicise a host of items that are for sale or rent.

Elaine Zwirlein, the council’s director of neighbourhood services, revealed the outcome of the project in a report — saying that many landlords had been falling foul of the law by failing to display a home’s energy performance rating (EPC) and their registration numbers.

She said: “It is still commonplace that these details are omitted from property to let adverts, particularly on informal advertising sites such as Gumtree.

“Failure to provide this basic information often indicates that the potential landlord is failing to meet their legal obligations in other respects.

“The PLSO has been checking and tracking the adverts that fail to meet the legislative requirements.

“This work has lead to several letting agents agreeing to undertake a full audit of their portfolio to ensure EPCs have been carried out.

“Unregistered landlords unwilling to meet their obligations have been rooted out and numerous accidental landlords who have unintentionally been in contravention of the law have sought ongoing guidance and support from the PLSO.”

A total of 39 cases dealt with Gumtree alone. James Battye, private renting project manager at Shelter Scotland, said: “What we have uncovered in the city and also in the Highlands where we have another pilot project is that hundreds of landlords aren’t aware of the rules that apply to them.

“If that’s true across Scotland there are thousands who aren’t complying with laws designed to protect tenants.”