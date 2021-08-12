News / Dundee Coylumbridge Hotel: Dundee mum ‘angry’ and ‘upset’ after holiday from hell at once revered Highland establishment By John Ross August 12, 2021, 6:25 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 7:00 pm Pauline Johnstone has listed a catalogue of complaints about the Coylumbridge Hotel A mother was left angry and upset after her family endured their “worst holiday in the worst hotel” in Aviemore. Former teacher Pauline Johnstone, from Dundee, sent a catalogue of complaints to Britannia Hotels following a six-night stay at the Coylumbridge Hotel costing more than £1,500. Based on the experiences of nearly 200 others this summer, she’s not alone. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe