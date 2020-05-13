Coronavirus: Rise in Covid-19 victims in Tayside, but care home deaths across Scotland drop

A total of 394 people have died after contracting coronavirus across Tayside and Fife since the outbreak began – 164 of them in care homes.

New National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that between March 16 and May 10 there have been a total of 3,213 deaths registered in Scotland due to Covid-19.

In the past week, 45% of coronavirus deaths took place in care homes, compared to 48% in hospitals and 7% at home or non-institutional settings.

The proportion of Covid-19 deaths which took place in care homes across Scotland has risen over time but has dropped back slightly in the latest week to represent 57% of all Covid-19 deaths.

The number of deaths in care homes across the country fell for a second week, by 76 to 238.

A regional breakdown of the figures show that 232 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic were in Tayside and 162 in Fife, taking the total to 394 across the two regions since the pandemic began.

Of the Tayside figure, 124 deaths were in Dundee, 54 were in Angus and 54 were in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 105 deaths in Tayside and 59 in Fife were in care homes.

The total number of deaths registered across Tayside and Fife has increased by 52 in the seven-day reporting period up to May 10, up from 342 the previous week.

Last week’s figures showed that in Tayside, 107 deaths were in Dundee, 49 were in Angus and 43 were in Perth and Kinross.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen from 2,795 last week.