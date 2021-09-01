Covid vaccine passports in Scotland explained: What you need to know after Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement

Nicola Sturgeon has announced Covid vaccine passports are to be introduced in Scotland from the end of this month – if parliament backs her plans.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continue to surge, the First Minister warned that the next days and weeks would be crucial to avoid the re-imposition of restrictions.

In her update to parliament on Wednesday, she again stressed the need for people to take up the vaccine in a bid to keep the serious effects of the virus at bay.