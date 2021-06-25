Covid vaccine: Over 30s drop-in clinics to open in Fife

NHS Fife are calling for all those over the age of 30 to receive their first or second dose of the Covid vaccine next week.

The health board are appealing for anyone over 30 receive their first dose of the vaccine or anyone who has been waiting for 10 weeks or more for their second dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca to attend a drop-in clinic.

People can turn up without an appointment, however those already with appointments should keep to their scheduled date.

Where are the clinics?

The drop-in clinics for this age category are:

M&S, Kirkcaldy on Sunday June 27 from 12noon until 8pm

Savoy, Methil on Sunday June 27 from 12noon until 8pm

Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline on Monday June 28 from 12noon until 8pm

Argos, Glenrothes on Tuesday June 29 from 12noon until 8pm

NHS boards are urging people to get vaccinated to help the fight against the virus.

Ben Hannan, chief pharmacist and director of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Fife, said: “While the vast majority of people in Fife who have been offered vaccination against Covid-19 have taken it, we are aware there are some who haven’t yet taken up that offer for whatever reason.

“With Covid-19 still circulating in communities across Fife, there has never been a more important time to get vaccinated so we’re urging those who haven’t yet had the jab to take up the offer and visit one of our drop-in clinics next week.”