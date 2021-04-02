NHS Tayside has revealed almost 60% of adults in the region have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

Health bosses said the roll-out was showing “very encouraging” progress as jabs are administered at pace throughout the region.

Around 240,000 vaccines have been delivered in Tayside – 205,000 first doses and 35,000 second doses.

That means almost 60% of the adult population have had their first jab and 10% have received both doses of the vaccine.

‘Teams working really hard’

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health with NHS Tayside, said, “NHS Tayside’s vaccination programme is making steady progress with almost 60% of adults now having had their first dose. It is really encouraging to see such high uptake among the first priority groups.

“The next few weeks will see us delivering significant numbers of second doses, whilst also completing the first phase of the programme and beginning to offer vaccinations to the under-50s.

“The vaccination teams are working really hard to co-ordinate all this and we would encourage the public to help them by making sure their address is up-to-date with their GP, waiting for their appointment letters and using the missed appointments form where appropriate.”

What are the next steps in Tayside?

Invites for the under-50s are to be issued in the coming weeks, with NHS Tayside aiming to offer a vaccination to everyone in each by July.

The remaining adults will be done by groups, starting with 40-49, then 30-39 and finally 18-29.

Letters will be sent to the address registered with your GP practice in the coming weeks to book an appointment, with the health board encouraging everyone who has recently moved to update their details.

Moderna vaccine delay

The positive figures come just days after it was revealed the new Moderna coronavirus vaccine will not be provided in Tayside and Fife in the “immediate future” due to low supply and storage issues.

The recently approved jag will first be rolled out in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the Lothians, and Grampian.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that Moderna, the latest tool in the Covid-19 fight, is to be rolled out across the country from April.

But a report released yesterday states initial distribution will be uneven in Scotland.

Addressing an NHS Fife board meeting on Wednesday, the organisation’s chief pharmacist Scott Gordon said giving the bigger boards first dibs makes sense.

