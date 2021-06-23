Covid vaccine letters error: What you should do if you’re affected

Thousands across the country were wrongly called for their second Covid-19 vaccination this week in a botch-up with vaccine letters.

The Scottish Government has apologised for the error which led to around 8000 people across the country being invited ahead of the recommended interval between doses.

But is there any risk if you have had your second dose too early and what happens next for those who have received a letter in error?

What happened?

The Scottish Government has stated an error led to a number of people being called forward for their second vaccination ahead of the eight-week recommended interval.

They say the problem has been rectified and steps are being taken to prevent it happening again.

Board areas affected include Tayside and Fife.

A statement provided by both NHS Tayside and Fife said: “We have identified a very small number of people who have been invited ahead of the eight week interval recommended for their second dose appointment due to an error in the scheduling system affecting health boards across Scotland.

“Please check the number of days between your appointment.

“If you are 55 days and under (not eight weeks yet) please do not come to your appointment.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “We apologise to anyone affected. Initial indications are that around 8,000 appointments may have been impacted.”

Am I at risk?

Although the ideal time for the second vaccination is eight weeks after the first, there is no clinical risk associated with receiving the vaccine earlier than this.

For the vaccine to work effectively against Covid-19, the gap between doses is essential.

The first dose helps to prime the immune system as it starts to develop a response to the virus.

Time is needed to allow this process to develop properly.

The second vaccine will reinforce this new protection. Health experts say a second dose is essential for enhanced, long term protection.

What will happen if I’ve received a letter too early?

Where possible, NHS boards have been contacting people with new appointments.

If your second appointment is earlier than eight weeks you can:

Reschedule via NHS Inform.

Reschedule via the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Attend a local drop-in clinic during the eighth week after your first dose.

But if you are immunosuppressed and have an earlier second dose appointment for clinical reasons, you should go along as planned.