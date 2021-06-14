Drop-in vaccine centres will be open across Tayside this week for second doses and people over the age of 40.

NHS Tayside is calling for anyone who has waited 12 weeks or longer for their second dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca to come forward, with no need to make an appointment.

Where are the clinics?

The drop-in clinics will be available at the following locations and times:

Over-40s first jabs

NHS Tayside is also calling for anyone over 40 who has not had their first dose to come forward to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine.

This can also be offered to people waiting on their second dose of AstraZeneca, having received their first dose 10+ weeks ago.

Drop-ins for these people remain as above, with the exception of Blairgowrie Town Hall, which will only be available on Monday from 10.30am until 6.30pm for these patients.

Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health, stressed the importance of receiving both doses of the vaccine.

She said: “Covid-19 is still very much with us and the vaccine is your best protection against it.

“We strongly recommend that everyone gets the vaccine, particularly as we have seen a sharp increase in the number of cases in Tayside.

“It is also very important for people to get both doses of the vaccine for maximum protection.

“Vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic but we need everyone to play their part and keep following guidance, even if they have been vaccinated, as we work through the programme to get the remainder of our population immunised.

“Please wear a face mask, keep two metres from others and meet outdoors where possible. This virus has not gone away so we need to continue to be cautious.”

The scheduled clinics for those aged 30 to 39 will continue, with the health board asking for those with booked appointments to ensure they attend or reschedule if necessary.