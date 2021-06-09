Covid vaccination: Almost three-quarters of adults in Tayside have had first jab

Almost three-quarters of adults in Tayside have now had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

In total, NHS Tayside’s vaccination teams have delivered more than 450,000 vaccines to adults across Tayside. Of that number, 193,000 were people receiving second doses.

This means that 73% of those eligible have had their first vaccination and 55% have had both doses, in Angus, Dundee and Perth & Kinross.

Board vaccinating people in their 30s

NHS Tayside is currently vaccinating those aged 30-39, as well as delivering second doses.

Almost 54% of those eligible in the 30-39 age group have already been vaccinated in Tayside against coronavirus.

The rest of the 30-39-year-olds are due to get their jabs next week as planned and in line with national timescales.

Sufficient vaccine stocks in Tayside

A health board spokeswoman said there are sufficient stocks of both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines in Tayside.

She added: “Clinics in Tayside have been running at maximum capacity for two weeks to bring forward second vaccinations in line with the recently updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to prioritise second doses.

“The progress made so far means that, from the end of June, people can receive their second dose at eight weeks as per the JCVI guidance.

“The NHS Tayside vaccination programme will complete all second doses by mid-September.

NHS Tayside ahead of schedule

“Those under 30 who have registered on the national portal will be vaccinated from the week beginning June 21, with all over-18s to have been offered a vaccination by mid-July – ahead of the original timescale of end of July.

“The registration period for those aged between 18 and 29 on the national portal has been extended until 8pm on Friday June 11.

“You can do this online at the NHS Inform website, or by calling 0800 030 8013.”

The vaccination roll-out continues as Kirriemuir deals with a spike of cases in the Angus town and surrounding area.