Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Covid: Two-thirds of readers back mandatory vaccines for care workers

By Alasdair Clark
September 21, 2021, 4:26 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 4:33 pm
Readers had their say on vaccines for care workers
Readers had their say on vaccines for care workers

A poll of readers has revealed that two-thirds support making the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for care workers in Scotland.

The controversial decision by some care firms to sack staff who have refused the vaccine split opinion among readers.

Of the 358 people who responded, 65.36% say they agree the vaccine should be mandatory for staff who work in care homes.

A total of 32.4% of readers say they are against making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory, whilst just over 2% are undecided on the issue.

No plans currently exist to make the vaccine a legal requirement for social care workers in Scotland, unlike in England where it will become mandatory from November 11.

The issue has prompted a lively debate, with people pointing out how vaccination could protect vulnerable people living in care homes.

Have your say

Should the Covid vaccine be mandatory for care workers? Have your say and 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹 👇

Posted by TheCourier.co.uk on Monday, 20 September 2021

Stace Longmuir wrote: “It shouldn’t be mandatory. I work in care and have chosen to have my vaccine and today had my booster.

“I would have taken it regardless but it should have been my choice and not a choice between being employed or not.”

Others agree that it should be down to individuals to make decisions about their health without it affecting their employment.

Mandatory vaccines divide opinion

But Caira Martin disagrees, saying: “They work with vulnerable people and through the course of their daily duties they work to reduce risk.

“This is a risk that by having the vaccine reduces the risk of it becoming potentially deadly to some.”

Ashleigh Chilcott says people should be allowed to make their own decision, writing: “It shouldn’t be mandatory for anyone.”

Ashleigh added: “It should be your choice whether to take it or not without the threat of unemployment.”

Mandatory Covid vaccines: Union warns of staffing shortage in care homes