Covid: Three new deaths in Tayside and Fife confirmed in latest data

Nine new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Scotland – including three across Tayside and Fife.

Dundee, Angus and Fife each recorded one death, while none was reported in Perth and Kinross.

It means a total of 7,911 in Scotland have now died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The case positivity rate for the latest 24-hour period is 4.8%, the lowest daily figure reported in weeks by Public Health Scotland.

But data from the National Records of Scotland – released on Wednesday – shows a total of 10,324 people have died since March last year where coronavirus was mentioned on their death certificate.

Between July 19 and 25 a total of 56 fatalities were reported, an increase of nine on the previous week.

Of the deaths, 15 people were under 65, 14 were 65-74, and 27 were aged 75 or older.

There were eight deaths in Glasgow, and seven deaths in each of Dundee, Edinburgh and North Lanarkshire council areas.

The new stats come after an update from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday where she said she was optimistic Covid-19 restrictions could relax in Scotland beyond Level 0.

The first minister is due to confirm if the remaining restrictions in place under Level 0 will be allowed to relax further.

A final decision will be reported to the Scottish Parliament on August 3 before any changes come into force the following week.

Whilst she was optimistic of progress, Ms Sturgeon said: “We know from our own quite recent experience how quickly progress can be reversed, and we see that in other countries right now as well.

“So while we should be pleased and relieved about our current progress, we should not take it for granted.

“Covid is still capable of causing serious illness and death, and of course, the impact of long Covid should not be underestimated.

“And the virus can still put significant pressure on the NHS – indeed, it is doing exactly that right now because, although case numbers are reducing, the lag effect means we’re not yet seeing just as big a decline in the pressure on the NHS.

“Hopefully, that will follow in the days and weeks to come. So these are the factors that we will be weighing up in the days ahead.”