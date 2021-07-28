Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid: Three new deaths in Tayside and Fife confirmed in latest data

By Alasdair Clark
July 28, 2021, 4:32 pm
Covid Scotland deaths

Nine new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Scotland – including three across Tayside and Fife.

Dundee, Angus and Fife each recorded one death, while none was reported in Perth and Kinross.

It means a total of 7,911 in Scotland have now died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The case positivity rate for the latest 24-hour period is 4.8%, the lowest daily figure reported in weeks by Public Health Scotland.

But data from the National Records of Scotland – released on Wednesday – shows a total of 10,324 people have died since March last year where coronavirus was mentioned on their death certificate.

Between July 19 and 25 a total of 56 fatalities were reported, an increase of nine on the previous week.

Of the deaths, 15 people were under 65, 14 were 65-74, and 27 were aged 75 or older.

There were eight deaths in Glasgow, and seven deaths in each of Dundee, Edinburgh and North Lanarkshire council areas.

The new stats come after an update from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday where she said she was optimistic Covid-19 restrictions could relax in Scotland beyond Level 0.

The first minister is due to confirm if the remaining restrictions in place under Level 0 will be allowed to relax further.

A final decision will be reported to the Scottish Parliament on August 3 before any changes come into force the following week.

Whilst she was optimistic of progress, Ms Sturgeon said: “We know from our own quite recent experience how quickly progress can be reversed, and we see that in other countries right now as well.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during the Covid crisis in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon will update parliament next week on lockdown

“So while we should be pleased and relieved about our current progress, we should not take it for granted.

“Covid is still capable of causing serious illness and death, and of course, the impact of long Covid should not be underestimated.

“And the virus can still put significant pressure on the NHS – indeed, it is doing exactly that right now because, although case numbers are reducing, the lag effect means we’re not yet seeing just as big a decline in the pressure on the NHS.

“Hopefully, that will follow in the days and weeks to come. So these are the factors that we will be weighing up in the days ahead.”