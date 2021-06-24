More than 3,000 pupils and staff at schools in Tayside and Fife were self-isolating because of Covid in the last week of term, new figures revealed on Thursday.

Data from across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire showed some 3,631 pupils and staff were in isolation as of Tuesday, June 22.

The figure in Dundee fell slightly, with 1,568 self-isolating, compared to more than 2,000 the previous week.

A significant number of pupils in Dundee were kept away from school by their parents as a precautionary measure, contrary to public health advice.

The city council reported 519 such cases on June 22, compared to just over 100 on June 15.

In Fife, a total of 1,121 pupils and staff have missed class time this week, with schools closing for the summer on June 24.

Some 119 of these were related to parents keeping children at home as a precaution.

Angus reported 418 people missed time at school whilst Perth and Kinross reported 524.

In Angus, 292 pupils were kept at home by parents as a precaution, another rise on the previous weeks figure of 143.

The data also includes cases where someone has tested positive for the virus, as well as people who have been identified as a close contact.

Just over 12% of pupils in Dundee missed school on Tuesday due to coronavirus, whilst 11% were absent for non-Covid related reasons.

Almost 5% of pupils in Angus and 3.9% in Perth and Kinross were absent due to Covid.

Fife had the lowest percentage of pupils absent due to Covid at 2.5%.

It comes amid soaring case rates in Scotland, including in Dundee where the case rate per 100,000 population is now nearly 500.

A total of 2,999 new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday, the highest ever daily number registered since the pandemic hit.

Dundee civic leaders have called on locals to act to halt the rising casing numbers.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “The last year or so has been difficult for us all, and it’s understandable that people are tired and frustrated.

“Remember, hope is on the horizon. We’re making great progress with the vaccines, and every day more people are protected from this awful virus.

We need another collective effort from the people of Dundee

“Within weeks, life will hopefully feel a lot less restricted for us all. We just need to buy ourselves a little more time.

“This is a city of people who care about each other. That has been amply demonstrated throughout the pandemic, and I’m sure it will continue to be as we do our bit to protect loved ones and those around us.

“I know how much we have asked of ourselves and each other since last March, but we need another collective effort from the people of Dundee over the coming days and weeks.”