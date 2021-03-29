Covid tests: Two new community testing centres open in Fife

Covid tests can now be carried out at another two locations in Fife.

The first, at the Benarty Centre car park in Ballingry, is for those who do not have Covid-19 symptoms .

It is open from 9am to 3.30pm every day.

People do not need an appointment to access it and can just turn up during opening hours.

The Ballingry site will also provide confidential support to anyone who tests positive and needs to self-isolate.

The other testing centre, at the Waterstone Crook Sports Centre car park in Newport-on-Tay, provides testing for people both with symptoms and without.

This combined mobile testing unit is staffed by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Covid tests are available there from 10am to 6pm daily and people must make an appointment to attend.

This can be done via the NHS Inform website or calling 0800 028 2816.

When booking, members of the public should indicate that they are taking part in a pilot project.

They should then select the option ‘taking part in community testing’.

Not everyone with Covid-19 has symptoms but they could still be infectious and spreading the the virus to others without knowing.

NHS Fife hopes that providing Covid tests will reduce the spread of the virus.

Testing is ‘really important’

Public health consultant Josie Murray said: “Testing continues to be a really important part of our response to Covid, alongside the vaccination programme.

“We are using the most up-to-date data to determine, firstly, where there is a testing need and, secondly, which kind of testing provides the most benefit to particular communities.

“That might be local access to symptomatic testing, asymptomatic testing or a combination of both.

“We are encouraging those who do not currently have symptoms to get tested at these new sites.

“A number of other testing sites for people without symptoms are already open across Fife.

“Through the identification of positive cases and having people self-isolate if they do have the virus, we can reduce the spread and protect our loved ones, friends and the wider community.”

The sites are safe and secure and follow strict hygiene measures.

Further information and updates are available at www.nhsfife.org/communitytesting