Covid test worker fled after crash at Fife industrial estate

A Covid test worker has been banned from the roads after crashing his car while three times the legal drink drive limit.

Ross Cuthbert and his passengers fled the vehicle after the collision.

When traced by officers, the 19-year-old was still heavily under the influence of alcohol.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Cuthbert had been drinking with two friends at a house in Crossford before the crash, which happened in Rosyth’s Europarc.

Hit a concrete barrier

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court: “The locus is an industrial estate.

“At 2.30am the accused drove his black Ford Fiesta with his friends as passengers.

“20 minutes later police received a call that a car had been involved in an incident and attended at the locus.

“There, they were confronted with the Ford Fiesta with extensive front end damage.

“It had hit a concrete barrier. There was nobody in it at this time.

“CCTV captured the accused driving and the collision.

“Three males ran off. The accused was traced and provided a specimen of breath.”

Car was a write-off

Cuthbert was found to have 66 mics of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 22.

His solicitor said Cuthbert’s car had been written off after the incident but he was locked into a deal to continue paying for insurance.

He said Cuthbert currently works at the Covid test facility in Dunfermline and lives with his parents.

“He accepts that he was at his friend’s house and they had been drinking alcohol.

“He tells me it was a completely stupid decision (to drive) and he’s very remorseful.

“He understands how serious the consequences could have been. The car is a write-off.”

Cuthbert, of Mid Beveridgewell, Dunfermline, admitted drink driving in Rosyth’s Innova Way on May 28.

Sheriff James MacDonald fined him £800 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.