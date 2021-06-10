Covid test plea by NHS as Dundee records highest rate of cases in Scotland

NHS Tayside has issued a plea to people in Dundee to get tested for coronavirus, after the city recorded the highest rate of confirmed cases in Scotland.
The health board said the “simple but heartfelt” plea was being made to help the city break transmission chains.
It comes after Dundee became the local authority with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.
