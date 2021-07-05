Covid: Tayside pubs closed after weekend positive cases

Pubs in Tayside have closed after staff members and customers tested positive for Covid-19.

The Clep Bar in Dundee, the Vault in Monifieth and the Caledonian in Perth have all been shut following the weekend.

The closures come as latest World Health Organisation figures show Tayside is now the most infected region in Europe.

Clep Bar Dundee

The Clep Bar in Clepington Road, Dundee, was closed on Monday after someone who had been inside the pub tested positive.