Covid: Tayside amongst top 15 most infected areas of Europe

The Covid-19 infection rate in Tayside is now one of the highest in Europe after a sharp increase in new cases in Scotland.

The NHS Tayside area, which includes Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus, had an infection rate of 493.11 in the week leading up to August 23.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Lanarkshire has the third-highest infection rate in Europe, while Glasgow recorded the fourth-highest figure.

Cases of coronavirus in Scotland have continued to rise sharply since restrictions were removed early in August.

Wednesday saw the country record the highest ever daily increase in new positive results, with over 5,000 reported.

The latest Scottish Government figures released on Thursday show 4,925 new cases confirmed in them most recent 24-hour period across the country.

The majority of new cases are concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

Data also shows a slightly increased case positivity rate, with 11.5% of tests reporting a positive result.

A total of 14 new deaths have also been confirmed, but none were in Tayside or Fife.

It means that since the beginning of the pandemic a total of 8,099 people have died from the virus after testing positive in Scotland.

The number of new deaths is the highest daily increase reported in Scotland in more than a month.

Hospital numbers also continue to rise as the NHS faces increased pressure. A total of 426 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 35 on the previous day, with 47 patients in intensive care, up by three.

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,092,295 people have received their first dose and 3,617,687 have received their second dose.

During her briefing on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon praised the “genuinely remarkable uptake figures” for the vaccination, and said 80% of over 18s had received both doses, including 95% of over 40s.

Ms Sturgeon urged those over 16 to get vaccinated, however, also pointed out that vaccination “doesn’t provide anyone of any age with 100% protection”.

The government is said to be considering a “circuit-breaker” lockdown to the curb record Covid cases.

The Times has reported that a temporary lockdown, new social distancing rules and vaccine passports are among the options to be offered to the first minister.